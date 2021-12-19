Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 7%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 143,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,185,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

