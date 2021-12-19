Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.38) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.44) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.30).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 132 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.96).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

