SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

