SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 117.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.