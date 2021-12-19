Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.25 ($8.41).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHB shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.20) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 650 ($8.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.33) to GBX 650 ($8.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SHB stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 596.50 ($7.88). The stock had a trading volume of 545,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.47. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 622.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

