Shopping Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $400,595.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.27 or 0.00043311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,939 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

