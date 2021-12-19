Short Interest in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Declines By 21.8%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
ALTR stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.89 and a beta of 1.52.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the software’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,711,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.