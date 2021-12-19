Short Interest in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Declines By 21.8%

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

ALTR stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,392,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,199 shares of company stock worth $30,060,435 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the software’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,711,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

