Short Interest in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Declines By 27.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,850,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 47,920,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 8,999,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,967. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

