Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Decreases By 28.2%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.93.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $287.28 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.