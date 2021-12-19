Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Decreases By 28.2%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.93.
Shares of BNTX opened at $287.28 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of -1.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
