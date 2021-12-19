Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Rises By 40.1%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 126,620 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $381,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO remained flat at $$2.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

