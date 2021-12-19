Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Drops By 30.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 48,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $85,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.