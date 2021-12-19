Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Increases By 20.7%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $68,428.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 765,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,060. The firm has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -3.55. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

