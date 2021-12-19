Short Interest in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Declines By 24.6%

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 208,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 570,281 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,596,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

CPSR remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. 275,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,676. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

