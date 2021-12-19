Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Decreases By 28.0%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,227,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days.

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

CIAFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

