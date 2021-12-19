Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Expands By 38.7%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 107,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at $4,484,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 600.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 148.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

