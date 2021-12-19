Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Expands By 38.7%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 107,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
See Also: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.