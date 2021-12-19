Short Interest in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Increases By 29.0%

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. 4,056,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

