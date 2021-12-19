Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Grows By 48.5%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $335.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

