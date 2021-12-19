Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Declines By 28.6%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.7 days.

Computershare stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

