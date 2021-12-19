Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Grows By 36.8%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. 81,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,296. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $737.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.17.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

