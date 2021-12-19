Short Interest in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Grows By 25.4%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $275,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

