Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Expands By 40.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter.

FAD stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.53.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

