Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Rises By 41.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

