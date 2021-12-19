Short Interest in Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Declines By 34.5%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $$4.34 on Friday. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

FTTRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

