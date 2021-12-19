Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Expands By 42.7%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 988,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $224,080,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $6,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 502,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,292. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FMS shares. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.