Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Increases By 24.1%

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 14,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

