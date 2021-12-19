Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 38.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the November 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.