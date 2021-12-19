Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Expands By 30.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFFB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

