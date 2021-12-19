Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Expands By 29.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,889,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 3,779,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,112.1 days.

KSFTF remained flat at $$4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

