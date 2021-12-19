Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Declines By 20.4%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

