Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Declines By 20.4%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
