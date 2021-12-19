Short Interest in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Expands By 32.0%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

LEGA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,076. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.