Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Expands By 38.5%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde stock remained flat at $$23.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Maisons du Monde has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

