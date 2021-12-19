Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 26.6%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of MNDO opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.