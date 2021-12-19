Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 26.6%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of MNDO opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.74. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.