Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Increases By 47.1%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAKD opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Naked Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

