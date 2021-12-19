Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Decreases By 20.2%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NTIP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 24.47%.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.
