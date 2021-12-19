Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Decreases By 20.2%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NTIP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.