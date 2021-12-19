Short Interest in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Expands By 38.1%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Organovo stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,229. Organovo has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

