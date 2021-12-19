Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Drops By 37.3%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 619,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

NASDAQ ORPH traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

