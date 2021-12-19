Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 38.0%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.