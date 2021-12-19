Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 38.0%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
