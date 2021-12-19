Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Declines By 37.8%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUKOY traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 259,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pjsc Lukoil has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $107.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.