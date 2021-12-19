Short Interest in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Rises By 50.9%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

