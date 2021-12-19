Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Grows By 34.7%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
SAP stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. 1,175,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39. SAP has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.