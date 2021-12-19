Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Grows By 34.7%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

SAP stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. 1,175,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39. SAP has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.