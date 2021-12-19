Short Interest in Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Expands By 40.0%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SODI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. Solitron Devices has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.