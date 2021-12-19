Short Interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Increases By 21.3%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Steel Connect by 20.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.45%.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

