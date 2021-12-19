Short Interest in Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Declines By 22.2%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Taiheiyo Cement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

THYCY remained flat at $$5.07 during trading on Friday. Taiheiyo Cement has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

