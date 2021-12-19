Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Declines By 32.4%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TPCS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.59. TechPrecision has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

TechPrecision Company Profile

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

