Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Rises By 51.9%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

