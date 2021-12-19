Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Drops By 35.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 426.0 days.

SWGNF stock remained flat at $$58.00 during midday trading on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

