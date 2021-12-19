Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Rises By 30.8%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NDP traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $21.62. 3,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,456. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

