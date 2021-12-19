Short Interest in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rises By 38.3%

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tscan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gavin Macbeath bought 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $30,745.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski bought 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

