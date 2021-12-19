Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 27.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 333,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.