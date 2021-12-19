Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Increases By 49.8%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 662.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $480.96 on Friday. VAT Group has a one year low of $473.96 and a one year high of $485.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.35.
About VAT Group
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.