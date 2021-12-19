Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Increases By 49.8%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 662.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $480.96 on Friday. VAT Group has a one year low of $473.96 and a one year high of $485.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.35.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

